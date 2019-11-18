Peter D’arrigo Sells 5,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $64.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

