PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

In other PetIQ news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $323,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Newland bought 44,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $980,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 461.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $24.02 on Monday. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $685.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

