Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,904,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,541 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,655,000 after acquiring an additional 596,118 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,283,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 446,655 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.1% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 723,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

