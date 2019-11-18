Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) by 467.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pivotal Software were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pivotal Software by 131.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Pivotal Software stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pivotal Software has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Pivotal Software’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $92,134.52. Also, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $92,937.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $676,245. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.