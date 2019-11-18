Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $152,365.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Plantronics by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 708,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 467,478 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 82.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 845,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 382,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 992.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 183,938 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter worth $5,377,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 83.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 294,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $61.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities cut Plantronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

PLT traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,089. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $461.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

