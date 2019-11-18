Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $476.85

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 476.85 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 474.80 ($6.20), with a volume of 21412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476.80 ($6.23).

PLP has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Polypipe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 457 ($5.97).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.06. The company has a market cap of $949.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

About Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

