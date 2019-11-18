Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price

News stories about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a news impact score of 2.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.00. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, analysts expect that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MZDAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

