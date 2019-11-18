Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Pra Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Pra Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the third quarter worth about $287,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,050,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,490,000 after buying an additional 128,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 563,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 43,202 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

