Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Short Interest Update

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 22,404.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,735 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,945 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Progressive by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,520,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.64.

PGR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. 2,609,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

