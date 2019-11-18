Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.34 ($19.00).

PSM opened at €13.08 ($15.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a fifty-two week high of €18.46 ($21.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.06 and its 200 day moving average is €13.35.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

