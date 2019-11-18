Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Protalex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 566.96 -$51.68 million N/A N/A Protalex N/A N/A -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Protalex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Auxly Cannabis Group and Protalex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Protalex shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalex has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -652.13% -21.42% -15.06% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Protalex beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

