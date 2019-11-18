Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

PROV opened at $21.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.82 million, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.49. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 9.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

