PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $175.77 on Monday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.52 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.46.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Citigroup upgraded PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total value of $140,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $325,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,893 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

