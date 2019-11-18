PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $327,519.00 and $30,173.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00226227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.17 or 0.01428678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00137827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,955,584 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

