Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issued By B. Riley

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for WidePoint in a report issued on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WidePoint’s FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

WYY stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,123 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In other WidePoint news, Director Richard L. Todaro acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,519.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

