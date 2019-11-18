Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cisco Systems, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,584 shares of company stock worth $9,333,015. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 882,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 158,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

