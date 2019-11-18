Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) Cut by Cormark

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle Renewable in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Pinnacle Renewable’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. GMP Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable stock opened at C$8.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.22. The stock has a market cap of $265.07 million and a P/E ratio of 71.18. Pinnacle Renewable has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$13.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Pinnacle Renewable’s payout ratio is presently 378.15%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

