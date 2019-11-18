R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. 18,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,859. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.15.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 414.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in R1 RCM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,972,155 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 328,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 52.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,881 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.