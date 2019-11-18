Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen set a $7.00 target price on Radiant Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 553,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 218,705 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

