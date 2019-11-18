Rankingball Gold (RBG) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Rankingball Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1,746.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00233070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.01403903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00034062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00137636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Token Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

