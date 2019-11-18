Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded Park Lawn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.79.

TSE:PLC opened at C$29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.66. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $821.01 million and a P/E ratio of 70.63.

In other news, Director Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total value of C$653,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,023,533.20.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

