Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 68.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.76.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTN stock opened at $218.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

