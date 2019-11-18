Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 22.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 22.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 174.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Re/Max by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Shares of Re/Max stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $37.94. 56,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $670.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 60.78%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Re/Max’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.