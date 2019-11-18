Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY)

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS: REMYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

10/28/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/15/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/15/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/4/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/25/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

REMYY stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

