Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (Z)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z):

11/13/2019 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2019 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2019 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2019 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2019 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2019 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $2,678,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 6,014.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 320,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 314,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

