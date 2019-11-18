ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOL. ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 million, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 2.07.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, insider Barlow Todd bought 21,510 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $489,158.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReneSola stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.50% of ReneSola worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

