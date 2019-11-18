Research Analysts Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NYCB stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,988,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.