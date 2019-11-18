Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) & NCC Group (NASDAQ:NCCGF)

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and NCC Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $51.18 million 1.56 -$2.91 million N/A N/A NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NCC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Elm Capital Group and NCC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NCC Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -6.66% -12.68% -4.45% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions. The company also provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, and specialist practices; and Web performance solutions, including performance review, mobile performance review, third-party tag review, performance workshop, digital performance management, digital performance strategy, and Web performance testing services. It serves customers in transport industry that include automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

