Reviewing Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Mediwound shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mediwound and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediwound 69.50% -111.17% -29.93% FitLife Brands 11.78% 69.48% 32.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mediwound and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediwound $3.40 million 24.38 -$1.06 million ($0.49) -6.22 FitLife Brands $17.08 million 0.80 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Mediwound.

Risk and Volatility

Mediwound has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mediwound and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediwound 0 0 2 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mediwound presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. Given Mediwound’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mediwound is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. FitLife Brands, Inc. sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through corporate and franchise stores, as well as through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

