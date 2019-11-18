Reviewing Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Zynga alerts:

This table compares Zynga and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga 3.94% -11.86% -7.18% Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19%

Risk and Volatility

Zynga has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zynga and Carbonite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 3 11 0 2.79 Carbonite 1 9 1 0 2.00

Zynga currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.51%. Carbonite has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Zynga’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than Carbonite.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Carbonite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynga and Carbonite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $907.21 million 6.55 $15.46 million $0.02 314.00 Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.36

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than Carbonite. Carbonite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynga, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zynga beats Carbonite on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.