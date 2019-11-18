Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 502 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of Stitch Fix worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder J William Gurley bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $140,647.00. Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,450 over the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 3.36. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.