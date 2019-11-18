Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,821 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 955.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9,137.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

In related news, insider Min Situ sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $33,808.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $25,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $711,554 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.