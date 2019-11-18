Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $22.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $877.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 28.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s payout ratio is presently 550.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

