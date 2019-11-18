Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National CineMedia were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in National CineMedia by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,531,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in National CineMedia by 7.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 640,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 44.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 71,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $561.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.70. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 212,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.