Rhumbline Advisers Has $930,000 Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Astronics were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,758,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 6,912.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 311,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 2,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 256,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,973,000 after purchasing an additional 181,711 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $942.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Dougherty & Co cut their price target on Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

