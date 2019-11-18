Rikoon Group LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Rikoon Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,158 shares of company stock valued at $97,019,630 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $265.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $265.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.54.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

