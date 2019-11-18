Rivetz (RVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $388,141.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Rivetz token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Rivetz has a market cap of $388,141.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

