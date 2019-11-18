Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $48.21. 248,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

