RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 156.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,470,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,839,000 after buying an additional 179,678 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,190,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 447,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,408. RPM International has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

