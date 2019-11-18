Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 798,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,282. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 17.27 and a current ratio of 17.27. The stock has a market cap of $783.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $69,375.00. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215,543 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 202,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

