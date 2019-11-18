RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

RumbleON stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 71,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,917. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.76 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RumbleON by 10.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 34.6% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RumbleON by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,856 shares during the period.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

