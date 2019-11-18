Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 80.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,864,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,555.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,428,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 331,169 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,004,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.17. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.