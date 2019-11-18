Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2,345.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,212,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,882,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,946,000 after buying an additional 2,687,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,386,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,893,000 after buying an additional 1,250,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,540,000 after buying an additional 956,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter worth $10,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

SBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

