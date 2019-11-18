Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,964 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,964 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NV5 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,424. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.