Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,140 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,096,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.88. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,726.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $593,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,969.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,617. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

