Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 53,203 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,203 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 13,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $153.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

