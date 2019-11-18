RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €31.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.25 ($31.68).

RWE stock opened at €25.68 ($29.86) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.82. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

