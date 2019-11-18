Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

RYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,267. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ryerson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

