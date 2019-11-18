S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $192.00

S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 15638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50 ($2.46).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.10. The company has a market capitalization of $880.64 million and a P/E ratio of -33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Martin Sorrell purchased 4,640,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £6,589,323.98 ($8,610,118.88). Also, insider Rupert Faure Walker purchased 121,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £171,994.66 ($224,741.49).

S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc engages in the development of digital content and advertising businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia pacific. It designs, develops, and produces digital campaigns, films, and creative and digital content, as well as develops Websites, apps, and other e-commerce platforms for home-grown and international brands.

