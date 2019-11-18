Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,400 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 410,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth $582,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 600,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 62,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $244.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44. As a group, analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

